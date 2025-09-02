Dinesh Lad: The Coach Who Never Sent an Invoice

In the bustling suburb of Borivali, Mumbai, where cricket pitches are carved out of concrete and ambition, lives a man whose name echoes in the corridors of Indian cricket—not for records broken, but for lives built. Dinesh Lad, the childhood coach of Rohit Sharma and mentor to many, is often spoken of in the same breath as Ramakant Achrekar, the legendary guide behind Sachin Tendulkar. But unlike Achrekar, Lad’s story is still unfolding—quietly, humbly, and with a generosity that defies logic.

For over 33 years, Lad has coached young cricketers without charging a single rupee. Not only from Swami Vivekanand International School, where he nurtured talent, nor from the parents whose children he trains. His home doubles as a hostel, his dining table as a strategy board, and his heart as the engine of it all.

“Cricket is my passion, not my profession,” he says, with the kind of conviction that makes you believe in goodness again.

Funding a Dream, Not a Business

When asked how he sustains this selfless mission, Lad doesn’t flinch. “I had a package when I coached the Mumbai state team. That money is still helping me. My son Siddhesh Lad (cricketer himself) supports me. One of my students’ parents, Dr. Kamat from my village, helped too. But I’ve stepped away from state coaching now—I need more time for these kids.”

To formalize his efforts, he’s launched the Dinesh Lad Cricket Foundation, hoping for support from the government or corporate sponsors. “It’s a noble cause,” he says simply, as if nobility were just another item on his daily checklist.

The Family Behind the Frontline

Behind every great coach is a family that quietly sacrifices. Lad is quick to acknowledge his wife, who has managed household expenses for three decades while he focused on cricket. “I don’t know how she does it,” he admits. “My mother, son, son-in-law, daughter and her husband—they all support me.”

It’s not just local kids who benefit. Young cricketers from overseas now train under him, drawn by his reputation and the warmth of his mentorship. “When parents from abroad appreciate my work, I feel proud. They trust me with their children’s dreams.”

The Rohit Sharma Moment

Lad’s eyes light up when he talks about Rohit Sharma. “He was 12, an off-spin bowler. But when I saw him bat, I knew. I told him to focus on batting. He never looked back.” Today, Rohit is a world-class batter, and Lad is the man who saw the spark before the world did.

Being known as Rohit Sharma’s coach brings him joy, but it’s clear that every child he trains is a Rohit in the making. Fame is incidental. Purpose is everything.

A Legacy That Refuses to Monetize

In a world where coaching academies come with glossy brochures and hefty fees, Dinesh Lad stands apart—a man who measures success not in earnings, but in the number of lives uplifted. His story is a reminder that cricket, at its purest, is not just a sport. It’s a calling.

And Lad? He’s the quiet saint of Borivali, still answering that call.