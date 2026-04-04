Dhruv Jurel Blazes 75 as Rajasthan Royals Post 210/6

Rajasthan Royals opted to bat first and delivered a thrilling, high-scoring innings. Opening with Yashasvi Jaiswal, the Royals set a brisk tone, with Jaiswal smashing 55 off 36 balls, including 6 fours and 3 sixes. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi contributed a quick 31 before falling to Rashid Khan.

The middle order saw Dhruv Jurel (75 off 42) anchor the innings with blistering strokeplay, supported briefly by Riyan Parag (8) and Shimron Hetmyer, who struck 18 off 8 balls. Despite losing wickets in clusters, the Royals accelerated in the death overs. Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with a steady 7, and Jofra Archer added 1 not out as the team finished with a total of 210/6 in 20 overs at a run rate of 10.5.

Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj shared key wickets, while Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna also made breakthroughs, but the Royals’ batting depth ensured a formidable total.