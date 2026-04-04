Delhi Capitals Beat Mumbai Indians by 6 Wickets
Delhi Capitals chased down 163 with 11 balls to spare, defeating Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets in an exciting IPL 2026 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Live Updates
- 4 April 2026 6:55 PM IST
Sameer Rizvi Departs After 90, DC 152/4 in 16.3 Overs
Delhi Capitals need just 12 runs from 22 balls as David Miller and Tristan Stubbs take charge.
- 4 April 2026 6:46 PM IST
Sameer Rizvi Smashes 88*, DC 140/3 in 15.2 Overs
Delhi Capitals need just 23 runs from 28 balls as Rizvi and David Miller build a commanding partnership.
- 4 April 2026 6:28 PM IST
Sameer Rizvi Blazes 58*, DC Reach 107/3 in 12 Overs
Delhi Capitals need 56 runs from 48 balls as Rizvi dominates, David Miller joins the crease.
- 4 April 2026 6:26 PM IST
Sameer Rizvi Powers DC to 100/3 in 11.3 Overs – Chase on Track
Delhi Capitals need 69 runs from 52 balls as Rizvi reaches 51*, David Miller at the crease.
- 4 April 2026 6:19 PM IST
Delhi Capitals 73/3 After 9.5 Overs – Rizvi Leads the Chase
DC need 90 runs from 61 balls as Sameer Rizvi moves to 25, David Miller yet to open his account.
- 4 April 2026 6:12 PM IST
Delhi Capitals 65/2 After 8.5 Overs – Nissanka Continues Fire, 43
Delhi Capitals are inching closer to their target of 163 against Mumbai Indians, reaching 65/2 after 8.5 overs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Pathum Nissanka KL Rahul and Nitish Rana (run out off Jasprit Bumrah Corbin Bosch runs in his partial over and Mayank Markande overs)
- 4 April 2026 5:55 PM IST
Delhi Capitals 39/2 After 5 Overs – Pathum Nissanka Smashes 36
DC need 124 runs from 90 balls as Pathum Nissanka hits 36 off 20 with a six, Sameer Rizvi struggles early.
- 4 April 2026 5:48 PM IST
Delhi Capitals 17/2 After 3.1 Overs – Pathum Nissanka Leads the Chase
DC need 146 runs to win as Pathum Nissanka scores 16 off 11 balls, Sameer Rizvi yet to open his account.
- 4 April 2026 5:45 PM IST
Delhi Capitals 12/2 After 2.3 Overs – Early Wickets Put DC on Back Foot
DC lose Nitish Rana run out and KL Rahul early, need 151 runs to chase 163 as Pathum Nissanka steadies innings with 11 off 8 balls.
- 4 April 2026 5:38 PM IST
Delhi Capitals 6/1 After 1.2 Overs – Pathum Nissanka Steady Start
DC lose KL Rahul early, need 157 runs to chase 163 as Pathum Nissanka scores 5 off 3 against Mumbai Indians.