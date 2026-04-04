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Delhi Capitals Beat Mumbai Indians by 6 Wickets

Cricket
4 April 2026 3:13 PM IST
Delhi Capitals Beat Mumbai Indians by 6 Wickets
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New Delhi: Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 4, 2026. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Delhi Capitals chased down 163 with 11 balls to spare, defeating Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets in an exciting IPL 2026 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

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2026-04-04 09:43:46
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