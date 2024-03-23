Delhi Capitals’ Online Tickets Sale for Vizag Matches From Today

Visakhapatnam: The Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday announced the sale of online tickets for its upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) matches to be held at the Dr. YSR ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. This news comes amidst growing anticipation surrounding the franchise's ownership, with details expected to be revealed soon. Cricket enthusiasts in Vizag can now secure seats for the two DC encounters. Fans can buy tickets online starting March 24 at 10:00 am for the April 3 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Online ticket sales for the March 31 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin on March 27. DC is offering online tickets through Paytm, Paytm Insider, and the Delhi Capitals' official website. Those who purchase tickets online can redeem them at the designated counters being set up before each match. Redemption for the KKR match tickets begins on March 26, while for CSK match, ticket redemption starts on March 27 at 11:00 am at the Stadium 'B' Ground in PM Palam and Swarna Bharati Indoor Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The tickets are available in denominations of Rs 7,500, Rs 5,000, Rs 3,500, Rs 3,000, Rs 2,500, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,000.