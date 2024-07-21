CSK May Sign Rishabh Pant as Dhoni's Replacement: Report

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, we can expect a shuffle as there will be a mega-auction before the next IPL.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is eyeing for Mahendra Singh Dhoni's replacement, as he may play his final season next year. CSK had already found a replacement for the captain position in the form of Ruturaj Gaikwad.According to the Jagran report, Delhi Capitals are not happy with Rishabh Pant and they are considering whether to retain him or not. However, Director of Cricket, Delhi Capitals, Sourav Ganguly, is in favor of keeping Pant as the captain.If Delhi Capitals release Rishabh Pant, then Chennai may consider signing Pant as Dhoni's replacement.Earlier, Delhi Capitals and Ricky Ponting parted ways. The former Australian Captain ended his seven-year stint as the head coach of Delhi. Ganguly, in an interview with Bengali Daily Aajkaal, expressed his desire to be the head coach but Delhi reportedly denied it.According to a News18 report, Delhi Capitals is looking for a coach like Gautam Gambhir. He guided the LSG to two back-to-back IPL playoffs and also led the KKR to win the IPL trophy last season.