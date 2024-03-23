Cricket Fever Grips Hyderabad As IPL Kicks Off

Hyderabad: As the IPL 2024 season kicked off on Friday night, cricket fever gripped the city of Hyderabad, with fans having eagerly anticipating the opener match. Restaurants and cafes across the city are making the most of the season, by offering special IPL-themed deals, discounts, and menus, creating a buzz among enthusiasts.

Local eateries are introducing unique offerings tailored to the IPL season. "We have a special IPL menu featuring cricket-themed snacks and beverages. Our customers can enjoy discounts on match days and contests. It will be up by Sunday, when the Sunrisers Hyderabad would be playing their first match of the season," said Karthik Reddy, owner of a cafe in Sainikipuri.

Small businesses too are looking to cash in by putting up posters of players, jerseys and other memorabilia on sale on Instagram.

Some restaurants are transforming into cricket hubs, hosting live screenings and creating a vibrant atmosphere for fans. While some thronged pubs and clubs that had live screenings and offers, others opted for home screenings.

"I couldn't wait for the IPL to start. It's always such a thrilling experience to watch the matches with friends and family," said Ravi Kishor Madala, a die-hard cricket fan who hosted a terrace screening. Many were seen rushing through the peak traffic to get home in time to watch the match. Quick delivery apps are also stepping up their game, with exclusive offers and promotions for IPL enthusiasts.