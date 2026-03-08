CM Revanth Reddy Hails Team India's Indomitable Spirit in T20 World Cup Triumph Over New Zealand

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended his warmest congratulations to the Indian cricket team following their spectacular victory against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final.

Calling the historic triumph a matter of immense pride for the entire nation, the Chief Minister praised the Men in Blue for delivering a brilliant, coordinated, and courageous performance from the first ball of the tournament to the very end.

In his address, Reddy lauded the players for showcasing exceptional all-round talent across all departments of the game—batting, bowling, and fielding. He emphasized that their stellar, dominant performance on the global stage serves as a massive inspiration to the country's youth.

Highlighting the squad's "indomitable sports spirit," the Chief Minister noted that their unwavering dedication has brought great laurels to the country. He specifically congratulated Captain Suryakumar Yadav and the entire roster of players for their outstanding achievement and for bringing the World Cup trophy home.