Chad Bowes Hits fastest List A Double-Century

New Zealand batter Chad Bowes scored the fastest men's List A double-century on Wednesday in the Ford Trophy. Bowes scored 205 runs off 110 balls for Canterbury against Otago.



Bowes brought up his double century in 103 deliveries. He hit 27 fours and 7 sixes, helping Canterbury post 343 for 9. Matthew Bacon dismissed Bowes in the 39th over.





This record was previously held by Travis Head of Australia and India's N Jagadeesan, who scored their respective double-centuries in 114 balls.

Travis Head scored the double-century for South Australia against Queensland in the 2021-22 Marsh Cup. Meanwhile, India's Jagadeesan achieved the feat for Tamil Nadu against Arunachal Pradesh in the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy.



"It might sink in over the next day or two, but obviously a great day here at Hagley and a good occasion to do something special," Bowes said after his innings.



"These things happen naturally, organically. You don't plan for it or try to do it, so I'm glad it was my day. Probably not (hit the ball) consistently that well, so it was nice to get most of them out of the middle and hit it around the park. It started off really nicely so I just kept going and it was working so I didn't try to rein it in too much and just kept the foot on the gas," added Bowes.



Canterbury bowled out Otago for 103 to seal a 240-run win.