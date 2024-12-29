Centurion Reddy out as Australia dismiss India for 369

India were dismissed for 369 early on day four of the fourth Test against Australia on Sunday, with centurion Nitish Kumar Reddy the last wicket to fall.Australia held a first-innings advantage of 105 runs after Reddy was caught in the deep at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for 114, having brought up his maiden Test century late on day three.Mohammed Siraj was not out on four.India faced 3.3 overs and added 11 runs to their overnight score of 358-9.All-rounder Reddy scored a further nine after the resumption before his attempt to clear the rope off Nathan Lyon only found the hands of fielder Mitchell Starc at deep long-on.Batting at number eight in the order, it was just the second century of 21-year-old Reddy's first class career.It was also the highest Test score in Melbourne for any player batting at number eight or lower.Reddy's 189-ball knock comprised 11 fours and one six.He put on a defiant 127 for the eighth-wicket with Washington Sundar (50) to give India a greater chance of at least saving the Test.Offspinner Lyon (3-96) joined Pat Cummins and Scott Boland in taking three wickets for Australia.Play began half an hour early in warm conditions, after about two hours were lost to rain on Saturday.The forecast is for dry conditions in Melbourne over the two remaining days.The series is locked 1-1, with the fifth and final Test to be played in Sydney.