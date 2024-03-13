Four Teams Set for Epic Showdown in CCL Season 10

India: As the adrenaline-fueled action of CCL 2024 Season 10 hurtles towards its climax, Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Rhinos, Mumbai Heroes and Bengal Tigers stand tall, having clinched their berth in the playoffs. The playoffs promise a spectacle of top-tier competition, with the four best teams battling it out for the chance to seize glory. In the heart-pounding first qualifier, Chennai Rhinos and Mumbai Heroes will clash head-on, while the eliminator will see Karnataka Bulldozers and Bengal Tigers duke it out, each fighting tooth and nail for their shot at the ultimate prize. The stage is set in Trivandrum, where the stakes are sky-high and the intensity electrifying.

In the midst of the jubilant celebrations of victory, the Telugu Warriors find themselves grappling with the harsh sting of defeat. Despite emerging triumphant in three electrifying battles and boasting the laurels of CCL Season 9 champions, their fortunes take a sour turn as their once-soaring run rate plummets, ultimately sealing their fate and relegating them from the title race. It's a testament to the unforgiving nature of the competition, where every run, every wicket, spells the difference between triumph and heartbreak. This season has been a whirlwind journey, spanning from the scorching grounds of Sharjah to the bustling arenas of Hyderabad and Chandigarh, and now culminating in the battleground of Trivandrum. Bhojpuri Dabbangs and Punjab De Sher, despite their initial setback, fought valiantly in their quest for a spot in the finals. Despite putting up a spirited struggle, they fell short in their bid to secure a coveted place in the ultimate showdown.

Amidst the blazing heat of this season's showdown, Kiccha Sudeep's Karnataka Bulldozers emerge as the undeniable force, dominating the field with an awe-inspiring string of three consecutive triumphs. But they're not alone in their quest for glory; Jisshu Sengupta’s Bengal Tigers, Arya’s Chennai Rhinos, and Ritesh Deshmukh’s Mumbai Heroes are among the fierce contenders vying for the final showdown. Please find the qualifying scenarios for the remaining teams:





Position

Team

Matches

Won

Lost

Points

NRR

1

Karnataka Bulldozers 4

3

1

6

+1.3753 2

Bengal Tigers 4

3

1

6

+1.2500 3

Chennai Rhinos 4

3

1

6

+0.9321 4

Mumbai Heroes 4

3

1

6

-0.4617 5

Telugu Warriors 4

3

1

6

+0.4563 6

Kerala Strikers 4

1

3

2

-1.2230 7

Bhojpuri Dabanggs 4

0

4

0

-1.5999 8

Punjab De Sher 4

0

4

0

-1.8148



