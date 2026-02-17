Captain Scott Looks To Go Out on High

Ahmedabad: Having scared the biggies but pushed to the brink at the current World Cup, the Netherlands rue not getting to play matches with Test nations outside of ICC tournaments. On Tuesday, captain Scott Edwards lamented the downside of their otherwise success story.

“I think there’s always some difficulties around associate (members) cricket, I think we’ve probably punched above our weight for a while and played a lot of good cricket through World Cups. To get to the next level, a lot of it comes down to more opportunities against Test-playing nations. There’s obviously restrictions with funding for us and those sort of things, but that’s not really under our control,” he explained.

“I think this World Cup has been brilliant with the way a lot of associate sides have played and hopefully that does promote more opportunities for Test playing nations to play against associates outside of World Cups,” he said.

He saw the big occasion for the India game. “Playing against India in Ahmedabad with what will probably be a huge crowd is a massive opportunity. We’re looking forward to that,” Scott added.

Speaking about the game back in his country, the 29-year-old said: “I think cricket is growing in the Netherlands. Obviously, soccer is the main sport and we probably will never get to that level, but for us it’s just promoting the game and hopefully our performances can help grow the game in the Netherlands.”

Scott admitted “there’s a lot of firepower in the Indian side,” but “we’ve got our individual plans for guys. We will start from square one, and want to put in a good performance tomorrow.”