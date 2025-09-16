Bumrah Could Be Rested Against Oman In Only Change

Dubai: The Indian team management is unlikely to tinker with its playing XI for the inconsequential final group league Asia Cup game against Oman except for resting pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah here on Friday.

With the Super Four fixtures lined up on September 21, 24 and 26, followed by the final on September 28, tournament favourites India could end up playing four matches in seven days if they qualify for the title clash.

The team management knows the importance of keeping their premier fast bowler fresh for the demanding stretch ahead.