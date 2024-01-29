British Fans Lap Up Highs, Lows of Hyderabad Test

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (RGICS) in Hyderabad witnessed the spirit of camaraderie between Indian fans and the Barmy Army — a fan group of the England cricket team — during the opening Test played here.

The RGICS hosted a Test after a gap of five years. The cricket enthusiasts were on cloud nine after watching their favorite players in action.

On the other hand, The Barmy Army, who have become synonymous with England cricket over the years, traveled to India to cheer for their side and joined the Indian fans to soak in a sportive atmosphere at the stadium.

Will, the general manager of a golf course in London, said he and his friends enjoyed their time in Hyderabad. “I have visited India a few times, but this is my first time to Hyderabad. The people here are very polite and welcoming. We had a great time watching the game. I have been to a few Indian stadiums,” he said. The 30-year-old member of the Barmy Army noted that Hyderabadi fans were friendly and showed good sportsmanship, especially the schoolkids.

“The game was great as both the sides dominated — India in the first innings and England in the second. It went neck and neck and we finally won. The last few days have been enjoyable. The schoolkids in the stadium made the atmosphere better as they were cheering loudly for the teams. We want that moving atmosphere. There were friendly vibes between India and England fans on match days. Back in England, it can get a bit aggressive at football matches. But here it is like a good mix of audience, and it is respectable,” he said.

“Me and my friend will go back home and will return for the final Test in Dharamshala. But, most of our team will attend all matches. The Dharamshala stadium looks incredible, the beautiful mountains (The Himalayas) in the background, and we are looking forward to that,” Will concluded.