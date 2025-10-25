Both Rohit and Virat Have Shown That 'Picture Abhi Baki Hai Mere Dost': Irfan Pathan

Speaking exclusively on JioStar’s ‘Cricket Live’, Harshit Rana shared his experience of bowling through the series:

“I really enjoyed bowling in Australia because I was here a year ago during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, so I was already familiar with the conditions. I knew where to bowl and which lengths would work for me. Thanks to Gauti bhai (Head Coach Gautam Gambhir) and Morne Morkel (Bowling Coach), who constantly guided me on the areas to target. The support staff was incredible too, they kept telling me to focus on my role and back my strengths. It’s like a dream because so much has happened in the last one year. Making my debut in Australia last year and now getting my best figures here today, it’s been a very emotional and special ride for me.”

On his favourite moment of the day and Rohit Sharma's part in it:

“The wicket of Mitch Owen was my favourite. There’s a story behind it. Shubman Gill asked me if I wanted a slip, and I refused. Then Rohit bhai, who was standing at cover, told me 'Slip le na, jaane de mereko (just take the slip, I’ll go and stand there'. I agreed, and then in no time, the edge went straight to the slip to Rohit bhaiya! I was so thankful to him. He laughed and said, ‘I told you to take the slip!’ It was a memorable moment.”

On his bowling rhythm and performance:

“I felt my bowling rhythm was much better today. In the beginning, I wasn’t trying to attack; I was just trying to bowl in the right areas. I didn’t get wickets early on, but that was part of my plan since I had the new ball. I was focused on line and length, and it worked. Talking about outswingers, that’s something I’ve been developing, and I was happy to execute that well today.”

Speaking exclusively on ‘Cricket Live’, JioStar expert Irfan Pathan spoke about the brilliance of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli:

“The way things unfolded today, it felt like it was meant to be. Nothing could be better than watching both these great players (Virat and Rohit) finish the match together. Virat needed around 70-74 runs in this game to maintain an average of 50 in Australia, and he made exactly that. If this isn’t poetic justice, then what is? Rohit worked so hard, he reduced weight, put in the effort, and his improved fitness showed when he quickly recovered from that run-out in the second match. Both have shown that ‘picture abhi baki hai mere dost’ (the best is yet to come, my friend).”

