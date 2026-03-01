Bids Opened for Team Operating Rights in T20 Mumbai Women’s League

The bids for Team Operating Rights for three teams in the upcoming T20 Mumbai Women’s League were officially opened today.

The bidding process witnessed enthusiastic participation from reputed organizations, reflecting the growing interest and confidence in women’s cricket in Mumbai.

Based on the financial bids received, the following bidders have secured the Team Operating Rights:

* PRS Infraprojects LLP – Rs. 2,25,00,000/- (Rank 1)

* Roadway Solution India Infra Ltd – Rs. 1,09,00,000/- (Rank 2)

* World Star Sporting Private Limited – Rs. 79,00,000/- (Rank 3)

The successful bidders (Rank 1 to 3) will be awarded the rights to operate the three teams, subject to completion of the necessary formalities and execution of agreements.

The strong response to the bidding process underlines the rising stature of the T20 Mumbai Women’s League and the Association’s continued commitment to strengthening the women’s cricketing ecosystem.

“The overwhelming response to the bidding process for the T20 Mumbai Women’s League is a strong endorsement of our vision to elevate women’s cricket in Mumbai. The participation of reputed corporate groups reflects the growing commercial confidence in the women’s game. We are committed to building a competitive and professionally managed league that provides a robust platform for emerging talent,” MCA President, Ajinkya Naik said.

“The successful conclusion of the bidding process marks an important milestone for the T20 Mumbai Women’s League. The strong bids received underline the league’s credibility and potential. We look forward to working closely with the franchise owners to deliver a high-quality tournament that showcases the depth of women’s cricketing talent in Mumbai,” T20 Mumbai League Governing Council Chairman, Rajdip Gupta added.

Further details regarding the teams, player auction, and tournament schedule will be announced shortly.