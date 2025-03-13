BCCI Mourns Syed Abid Ali’s Passing, Hails His Contribution to Indian Cricket

New Delhi: The BCCI on Thursday condoled the death of former India all-rounder Syed Abid Ali, saying he "embodied the spirit of the game" and his contribution to Indian cricket will always be remembered. Ali, who was known for his versatility and sharp fielding skills, died on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He was 83.

BCCI mourns the passing of Syed Abid Ali



He was part of a golden generation of Hyderabad cricketers that included MAK Pataudi, ML Jaisimha, and Abbas Ali Baig. He died in the United States.