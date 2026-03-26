BCCI Introduces New Big Rules Ahead of IPL 2026

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a fresh set of guidelines for all franchises ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, which begins on March 28. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match.

One of the major changes announced is the restriction on practice sessions on match days. Teams will not be allowed to train or conduct fitness tests on the main square on days when matches are scheduled. However, franchises will have access to limited practice facilities on non-match days, including two nets in designated practice areas and one side wicket for range hitting. Open nets, however, will not be permitted.

The BCCI has also enforced a stricter dress code for players during post-match presentations. Wearing floppy hats or sleeveless jerseys during these interactions has been prohibited. A first violation of this rule will result in an official warning, while repeated breaches will attract financial penalties.

In addition, the board has mandated that all players must travel using team buses during the tournament. Teams may use more than one bus depending on squad size, but individual travel arrangements will not be allowed.

All franchises have been instructed to strictly follow these regulations as the league prepares for the upcoming season.