New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday has announced the T20I and ODI squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour, which is set to begin from July 27.



Suryakumar Yadav will lead the squad in T20Is and Rohit Sharma will be captaining the squad in ODIs. Team India will play three T20Is and three ODIs in the series. The ODI series will start from August 2.

This would Gautam Gambhir's first series as Team India head coach.

Here's the full squad:



T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.



ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

