Bangladesh Ouster: Afridi Slams ICC For 'Double Standards'

The International Cricket Council (ICC) faced severe condemnation for practising double standards after axing Bangladesh from the 2026 T20 World Cup. Bangladesh was expelled from the Men's T20 World Cup over their refusal to travel to India due to security concerns.

Former Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi and ex-Australia all-rounder Jason Gillespie took to social media and questioned the global sporting body for its discriminatory attitude against different member boards. The two senior cricketers pointed out the ICC's inconsistency. When India raised the issue of security threat for not travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, the ICC zeroed in on a neutral venue in Dubai, for India's matches. But, when India entered the final, Pakistan did not get the opportunity to host the match.

Taking to X, Afridi posted: “As a former international cricketer who has played in Bangladesh and in ICC events, I’m deeply disappointed by the ICC’s inconsistency. It accepted India’s security concerns for not touring Pakistan in 2025, yet appears unwilling to apply the same understanding to Bangladesh.”

He highlighted the need for the ICC to apply its rules uniformly, irrespective of the teams involved in the issues. “Consistency and fairness are the foundation of global cricket governance. Bangladesh’s players and millions of its fans deserve respect — not mixed standards. The ICC should build bridges, not burn them,” he added.

Former Pakistan coach Gillespie too raised the ICC's double standards in connection with the Bangladesh's expulsion, citing the India Champions Trophy case. He took to the social media and posted his concern but later deleted it.

The deleted post read: “Has there been an explanation from the ICC why Bangladesh could not play their games outside of India?” Gillespie asked. “From memory, India refused to play Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan and were allowed to play those games outside the country. Can someone make this make sense?”

Instead of heeding to Bangladesh's request just as did with India, the ICC kicked out Bangladesh and replaced with Scotland team.