 Top
Home » Sports » Cricket

Bangladesh Begin Campaign In Asia Cup With Seven-wicket Victory Over Hong Kong In Abu Dhabi

Cricket
PTI
11 Sept 2025 11:50 PM IST

Litton Das played a crucial innings, scoring a brilliant 59 runs off 39 balls

Bangladesh Begin Campaign In Asia Cup With Seven-wicket Victory Over Hong Kong In Abu Dhabi
x
Bangladesh's Litton Das celebrates his fifty runs with Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. — AP

Abu Dhabi: Bangladesh beat Hong Kong by seven wickets to begin their campaign in the Asia Cup on a winning note here on Thursday. Bangladesh restricted Hong Kong to 143 for 7 and then chased down the target of 144 with 14 balls to spare.

Invited to bat, Hong Kong were unable to score at a brisk rate and lost wickets in bulk towards the end of the innings.
Nizakat Khan was the top scorer with 42 runs while opener Zeeshan Ali contributed a valuable 30.
Pacers Tanzim Hasan Sakib (2/21) and Taskin Ahmed (2/38) and leg spinner Rishad Hossain (2/31) claimed two wickets each.
With the bat, skipper Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy scored 59 and 35 not out respectively, for Bangladesh.
Brief Scores:
Hong Kong 143 for 7 in 20 overs (Nizakat Khan Zeeshan Ali 30; Tanzim Hasan Sakib 2/21, Rishad Hossain 2/31, Taskin Ahmed 2/38).
Bangladesh: 144/3 in 17.4 overs (Litton Das 59, Towhid Hridoy 35 not out).


( Source : PTI )
asia cup 
United Arab Emirates 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X