Back Injury Keeps Cameron Green from Bowling in KKR Debut

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Cameron Green did not bowl in his debut match for the franchise due to a lower back injury, Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Monday.

Green’s absence with the ball drew attention during KKR’s high-scoring loss to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29, where the team failed to defend a total of 220.

According to CA, the 26-year-old is currently managing a minor back issue and has been advised to refrain from bowling temporarily. The injury comes after Green underwent a major back operation in late 2024.

“Cameron has a lower back injury which is being managed but requires him to abstain from bowling for a short period,” a CA spokesperson said, adding that he is rebuilding his bowling workload and is expected to return to full fitness within 10 to 12 days.

The board also confirmed that KKR had been fully informed about his condition. Green had earlier featured as a batter only in a Sheffield Shield match following his return from the T20 World Cup in February.

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane acknowledged the situation after the match, stating that Green was currently unavailable as a bowling option. He added that the team’s balance would improve once the all-rounder resumes bowling.

Green, one of the most expensive overseas signings in IPL history, contributed with the bat but could not influence the game with the ball as Mumbai Indians chased down the target comfortably.