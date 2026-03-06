Axar Patel Praises Bumrah’s Yorker King Performance

Hyderabad: India booked their place in the Final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after a memorable semi-final victory over England in a high-scoring thriller.

Former cricketers - Irfan Pathan and Jonathan Trott, along with India Vice-Captain Axar Patel, reflected on Sanju Samson’s crucial start, Axar’s game-changing catches and Jasprit Bumrah’s decisive spell. Irfan Pathan reflected on India’s thrilling semi-final victory over England:

This game will be remembered for a very long time for many reasons. India reaching the final again as defending champions is special, but the quality of cricket we witnessed was outstanding. Jacob Bethell is a future superstar of England cricket, there is no doubt about that.

The way Sanju Samson provided the start with back-to-back impactful innings was outstanding. Shivam Dube’s move was very impactful as well. If that decision from Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav had not come at that moment, the momentum might not have shifted and India may not have reached 250.

Axar Patel’s two catches were outstanding, but the real difference in the game was the magical, unbelievable Jasprit Bumrah. In a game where nearly 500 runs were scored, he finished with an economy of 8.25. Batters were giving him respect and even missing full tosses because of the pressure he created. He is a once-in-a-lifetime bowler for India. Whenever the pressure is on, you call Jasprit Bumrah, and he delivers.”

Jonathan Trott shared his thoughts on Jasprit Bumrah’s ability to execute yorkers under pressure:

With the greatest respect, you know what Jasprit Bumrah is going to bowl, he runs in and delivers yorkers. For any youngster wanting to take up fast bowling, learn how to bowl straight yorkers. As a coach, I can tell you they are a bowler’s best friend.

If you can run in and hit the batter on the toes consistently, that is the most valuable skill. Today there is a lot of focus on wide yorkers and slower balls, but if you can bowl a straight yorker under pressure, you will be worth every single cent you are paid.”

India Vice-Captain Axar Patel reflected on his two crucial catches in the field:

It was a very tough wicket for the bowlers, so as a fielder, taking catches or saving runs becomes very important. The first one is one of my favourite catches because I was running backwards, which is always difficult as your vision can get a little unstable. At the last moment, I took a brief pause before completing the catch, and that helped me judge the ball better.

The second catch came at a crucial moment when the partnership was building. Initially, I felt the ball might go beyond me, but then I realised I could reach it. Credit also goes to Shivam as we communicated well in that moment. These situations require quick decisions within a fraction of a second, and staying calm under pressure is extremely important.”

On Sanju Samson’s batting performance:

“Sanju has played two very good innings back-to-back. His experience is clearly helping him in these situations. Everyone has skill, but mental toughness is extremely important in matches like this. After the previous innings, his confidence has grown a lot. He knows he can win a game from any situation. The start he provided on this wicket was exactly what the team needed, and the way he played his shots showed great confidence. We will need that kind of start again in the final.”

On Jasprit Bumrah’s match-defining spell:

“We knew the last two overs from Jasprit Bumrah would be crucial. On this wicket, the margin for error was very small. The way he delivered those yorkers under pressure shows why he is called the ‘Yorker King’. He knows exactly how to take the team out of difficult situations. Performing like that on such a wicket gives the entire team confidence. Everyone is contributing, and we are very excited heading into the final.”