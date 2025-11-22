 Top
Home » Sports » Cricket

Ashes Test ends in less than 2 days as Australia beat England by eight wickets

Cricket
22 Nov 2025 5:19 PM IST

Travis Head's 123 to drive Australia to their victory target of 205

Ashes Test ends in less than 2 days as Australia beat England by eight wickets
x
Australia won in the five-match Ashes series with 1-0 lead

Perth: Australia won the first test against England by eight wickets inside two days on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Ashes series.

Makeshift opener Travis Head scored a brilliant 123 to drive Australia to their victory target of 205, the one batting innings of note in a match otherwise dominated by pace bowling.


( Source : PTI )
Perth test ashes test australia england Travis Head 
Australia 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X