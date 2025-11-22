Ashes Test ends in less than 2 days as Australia beat England by eight wickets
Travis Head's 123 to drive Australia to their victory target of 205
Perth: Australia won the first test against England by eight wickets inside two days on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Ashes series.
Makeshift opener Travis Head scored a brilliant 123 to drive Australia to their victory target of 205, the one batting innings of note in a match otherwise dominated by pace bowling.
