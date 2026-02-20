 Top
Home » Sports » Cricket

Australia Win Toss, Opt To Bowl In Final Group Match Of T20 World Cup

Cricket
20 Feb 2026 7:11 PM IST

Both teams are already out of contention for the Super Eight stage of the showpiece

Australia Win Toss, Opt To Bowl In Final Group Match Of T20 World Cup
x
Australia has won the toss and opted to field first against Oman.

Pallekele (Sri Lanka): Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to field against Oman in their inconsequential final group match of the T20 World Cup here on Friday. Both teams are already out of contention for the Super Eight stage of the showpiece.

For Australia, Matt Renshaw came in for Copper Connolly, while Oman made four changes to their previous match's playing XI.
The teams:
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim David, Josh Inglis (w), Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.
Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Karan Sonavale, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Vinayak Shukla (w), Jiten Ramanandi, Jay Odedra, Shakeel Ahmed, Shafiq Jan.


( Source : PTI )
T20 World Cup 2026 australia 
Sri Lanka 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X