Australia Take 2-0 Ashes Lead After Gabba Rout

Australia tightened its grip on the Ashes with a crushing eight‑wicket win over England in the second Test at the Gabba, moving 2–0 up in the five‑match series. The hosts dominated all four days in Brisbane, outclassing England with both bat and ball.

England’s resistance evaporated quickly on the final morning as they slid from an overnight 134 for 6 to 241 all out, setting Australia a modest target of 65. The chase was little more than a formality, with the hosts cruising to 66 for 2 in just 10 overs, Steve Smith unbeaten on 23 and Jake Weatherald on 17 as they completed another emphatic home victory.

The foundations of the result were laid in Australia’s imposing first‑innings total of 511, powered by half-centuries from Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne and Smith, a fluent fifty from Alex Carey and a belligerent 70‑plus from Mitchell Starc at No. 9, which secured a hefty 177‑run lead. England, by contrast, relied heavily on Joe Root’s superb 138 in the first innings and Ben Stokes’s fighting 50 in the second, with little sustained support from the rest of the batting order.

With the ball, Michael Neser produced a breakthrough performance, claiming a maiden Test five‑for with figures of 5 for 42 in England’s second innings to rip through the middle order. Starc, who had already wrecked England’s first-innings effort with a six‑wicket haul and contributed vital lower‑order runs, maintained relentless pressure alongside Scott Boland and Brendan Doggett.

The result leaves England facing an uphill battle as the series shifts to Adelaide for the day‑night third Test starting December 17. Australia now need just one more victory to retain the urn, while England must win at least two of the remaining three matches to keep their hopes of regaining the Ashes alive.