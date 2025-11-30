Australia Keeps Unchanged Squad for Second Ashes Test

BRISBANE: Leading 1-0 in the five-test Ashes series after a stunning two-day win in the first test at Perth, Australia has named an unchanged squad for the day-night second match at the Gabba in Brisbane starting Dec. 4.

Captain Pat Cummins’ return has been put on hold despite reports that he had bowled well in the nets in Sydney earlier Friday. Veteran opener Usman Khawaja was included in the squad after back spasms prevented him from batting in the second innings of Perth’s series opener.

The 32-year-old Cummins is in the final stages of his recovery from lumbar back stress and will again travel with the squad to Brisbane.

Local media reported that Cummins trained strongly at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, bowling at what appeared to be full speed to stand-in captain Steve Smith for more than an hour with a pink ball.

But his absence in the squad named Friday means native Queenslander Brendan Doggett looks set to retain his place in the XI for Brisbane after collecting five wickets in the first test. Cummins could be a strong chance to return to the side for the third match in Adelaide beginning Dec. 17.