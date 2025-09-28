Axar Strikes: Haris Goes for a Duck; Pak 114/3

Dubai: Axar Patel dismissed Mohammad Haris for a duck. India secured their second wicket as Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Saim Ayub for 14, caught by Jasprit Bumrah. Pakistan's score stands at 113 for 2 after 12.5 overs in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed for 57 runs, caught by Tilak Varma off the bowling of Varun Chakravarthy.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final here on Sunday.

Ravi Shastri and Waqar Younis conducted the toss interviews with the India and Pakistan captains separately after PCB's request to Asian Cricket Council to keep a neutral presenter for the title clash. India all-rounder Hardik Pandya will miss the final with a niggle. Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube came in for Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh. Pakistan retained the same eleven from the last match. Teams: India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy. Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.



