 Top
Home » Sports » Cricket

Asia Cup: BCCI Announces Rs 21 Cr Prize Money for Champions India

Cricket
PTI
29 Sept 2025 7:15 AM IST

he Board made the announcement after the team defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in the final of the tournament in Dubai

Asia Cup: BCCI Announces Rs 21 Cr Prize Money for Champions India
x
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (2R) playfully pretends to hold up the trophy as his team celebrates their victory at the end of the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket final match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)
Mumbai: The BCCI has declared that the Asia Cup-winning Indian cricket team and its support staff will be presented a prize money of Rs 21 crore for its unbeaten run in the just-concluded tournament. The Board made the announcement after the team defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in the final of the tournament in Dubai on Sunday.
"It was (an) extraordinary victory and therefore as a part of celebrations, BCCI has announced a cash award of Rs 21 crore in favour of the players and the support staff who are part of the Indian team in the Asia Cup," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI.

However, the body did not give details of the exact break-up of the fund.
"That money will be distributed and this is a big reward for our team and the Indian cricket board as well as the people of India. We are extremely proud of our cricketers and the support staff for their superb performance in Dubai," Saikia added.

The BCCI also posted a jubilant message on its social media pages.
"Three blows. 0 response. Asia Cup Champions. Message delivered. (Rs) 21 crores prize money for the team and support staff," it stated referring to India's unbeaten streak against Pakistan.

The Indian team was, in fact, undefeated through the tournament, winning all its seven matches.

"The undefeated champions of ASIA. Congratulations Team India on a dominating win and 3-0 against Pak. Marvellous display by Tilak Verma and
@imkuldeep18. A great show under pressure," posted Board vice president Rajeev Shukla.


( Source : PTI )
Asia Cup 2025 india pakistan cricket match bcci prize money 
India 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X