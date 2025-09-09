Asia Cup 2025: Team India Intensifies Preparations With High-intensity Fielding Drills

Dubai [UAE]: As the Asia Cup 2025 kicks off on Tuesday, Team India is intensifying its preparations under the fielding coach T Dilip. The squad engaged in high-intensity fielding drills, direct hits at the stumps. T Dilip's innovative approach includes dividing the team into two groups to hit the stumps. With their upcoming match against the UAE on September 10, Team India is leaving no stone unturned in its quest for excellence.

In a video posted by BCCI, Indian fielding coach T Dilip said, "We have to earn a couple of wickets ourselves as fielders, apart from bowlers in this T20, and the best way to do it is to get some direct hits on." India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

With the first game just around the corner, the Men in Blue appear focused and hungry. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav also emphasised the importance of fielding as a key area for improvement to enhance the team's fitness and performance. He encouraged the team to be energetic and focused on the field, highlighting the fielding unit's role in setting the tone for the team's overall energy and effectiveness.

"If we want to be the fittest team leading into the World Cup, fielding is one area where we can focus really well. Let's be energetic on the ground, but it has to be coming from the fielding unit when we are fielding," Suryakumar Yadav said. After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. If India finishes at the top of Group A, then all of their Super 4 matches will be held in Dubai. If India finishes second, then one of their Super 4 clashes will be held in Abu Dhabi and the remaining two in Dubai.

The Super 4 stage will run from September 20 to 26. Dubai will host the final, which is scheduled for September 28.Team India squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku SinghReserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.