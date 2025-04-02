Ashwani’s dream debut delights family and fans

Ashwani Kumar, the 23-year-old left-arm medium pacer from Punjab, carved his name in cricket history during his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) match for the Mumbai Indians. In a dazzling display of talent, he took a wicket with his very first ball, making fans, teammates and his family proud. Ashwani’s dismissal of KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane set the tone for the match and earned him the Player of the Match Award. His family, glued to the television screen, was overcome with joy as they witnessed Ashwani’s breakthrough performance.

“When he took that wicket with his very first ball, our hearts skipped a beat! It was an unforgettable moment that left us in awe. Winning the Player of the Match Award was the cherry on the icing. All his hard work and sacrifices were validated, and we couldn’t be happier for him,” shared Narinder Singh Rana, Ashwani’s uncle.

Hailing from a small village, the young cricketer’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring. Narinder Singh Rana, fondly recalls his dedication, saying, “Ashwani has been passionate about cricket since his childhood. We would see him playing in the Government High School playground in our village. His dedication and relentless training have led him to this moment. Seeing him represent Mumbai Indians in the IPL is a dream come true for our family. We’re incredibly proud of his journey and achievements.”

He added, “After the game, we spoke with Ashwani. He was humble and focused, attributing the win to the team's collective effort. We congratulated him and shared our excitement over his stellar performance.” The role of coach Varinder Singh at Launching Pad Cricket Academy deserves special mention. Believing in Ashwani’s potential, he refined the young player’s skills, and shaped him into the confident bowler who stole the show at the IPL. Each wicket he took in his debut match added to the momentum of the Mumbai Indians.

While Ashwani dedicated himself to cricket, his elder brother Shiv Rana pursued a B.Tech degree and took part in the family’s farm work alongside their father Harkesh Singh and mother Meena Devi.

Ashwani’s story is a beacon of hope for aspiring cricketers across India. It is a reminder that with determination, unwavering passion, and the right support, dreams can turn into reality.