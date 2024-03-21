Arun Icecreams Named Official Ice Cream Partner for Sunrisers Hyderabad for T20 Cup 2024 Season

Hyderabad: Arun Icecreams, South India's leading ice cream brand, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Sunrisers Hyderabad as the official Ice Cream Partner for the T20 Cup 2024 season. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Arun Icecreams as it seeks to reinforce its presence in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets.

The partnership between Arun Icecreams and Sunrisers Hyderabad exemplifies a shared vision for excellence and diversity. Just like the dynamic team of Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by the formidable Pat Cummins, Arun Icecreams offers a wide range of flavors and specialties to cater to diverse tastes and preferences."We are delighted to be associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad, a team known for its outstanding performance and dedication. This partnership not only allows us to engage with cricket enthusiasts but also strengthens our commitment to providing quality products to consumers in the region", said a spokesperson for Arun Ice creams.As part of the collaboration, the Arun Icecreams logo will be prominently displayed on the Lead helmets and caps of the Sunrisers Hyderabad players throughout the T20 Cup 2024 season. This visibility will further enhance the brand's reach and recognition among cricket fans across the country.“We are excited to welcome Arun Icecreams on board as our official Ice Cream Partner", said by Mr. Shanmugam, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad. "Their commitment to excellence and innovation resonates with our team's ethos, and we look forward to a successful partnership both on and off the field."With this strategic alliance, Arun Icecreams aims to leverage the popularity and excitement of IPL cricket to connect with consumers and expand its market presence in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana