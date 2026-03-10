Arshdeep's Reels Go Viral After T20 World Cup Win, Makes Gambhir Smile

Arshdeep Singh, is a left-arm medium fast bowler, and known to be one of the finest players in our current Indian cricket team. Apart from being one of the most prolific wicket takers in world cricket, he has become widely popular for his instagram reels and humour.

The Fast Bowler posted a series of reels after India hammered New Zealand in the finals of the T20 world cup, this year. The ones featuring Sanju Samson and Gautam Gambhir stole the show and became instant fan-favourites. These are some of the reels that gained virality-

JUSTICE FOR SAMSON, INDEED!

"Paaji, justice milgaya," Arshdeep said with Samson in the frame. It was a classic reference to the social media chatter about Sanju Samson finally getting his due. Having been in and out of the team for years, Samson was finally able to cement his place in the side. It was this year and in this t20 world cup, where Samson has truly gotten the recognition he deserves. t. He began his redemption arc with a sensational 97 not out in India's successful chase of 196 against the West Indies. He then tore into England's bowling attack, smashing 89 off 42 balls in India's mammoth total of 255 – a score that proved just enough against a spirited English side in the semifinal. He also was a key factor in our final win against New Zealand, he successfully scored 89 runs off 46 balls.

PLEASE SMILE, GAUTI BHAI

Then came another banger - the one with Gautam Gambhir. Arshdeep successfully made Gautam Gambhir smile. The head coach is known for his composed and stoic demeanour, and there are not many instances where fans see him smile. Arshdeep ensured that the head coach of the Indian cricket team afforded a rare wide smile in his reel.

BIHARI GOING VIRAL

Another reel followed, this time with Ishan Kishan, who played a key role in India's T20 World Cup triumph with 317 runs in nine matches. Ishan successfully made 54 runs of 25 balls in the finals. "Paaji, Ek Bihari. Sab pe baari," Arshdeep and Ishan said, referencing a viral line from a popular Bihari song.

I ONLY BELIEVE IN JASSI BHAI

Arshdeep also recreated the iconic meme of Mohammed Siraj, with both Siraj and the player of the match , ‘Jasprit Bumrah’ ,all three joined together recreating the meme.

DID WE WIN THE WORLD CUP?

The most recent one was with none other than the captain of the team Surya Kumar Yadav. In the reel, SKY, sarcastically asks that why the celebration is going on, and why is everone behaving as if they have won the world cup? The sarcastic tone of sky, has been interpreted by many as a reply to those questioning India’s winning probability in the finals and claims that the Narendra Modi Stadium at Ahemedabad ground is a place for bad luck.

All these reels have proven Arshdeep to be the funniest in the team. Whenever the boys in blue achieve something, a reel by Arshdeep is to be expected. Arshdeep tens to plan many of the reels even before the first bowl of the match is bowled. And whenever he posts them on Instagram they tend to be absolute bangers. "I've thought of ten or fifteen reels, let's see how many we make," he told Harsha Bhogle when interviewed after India hammered New Zealand by 96 runs in the T20 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Fans across the world a celebrating this victory, and Arshdeep is expressing it through his reels.









This article is authored by Satvik, AVP, a student of Loyola College, Secunderabad, interning with Deccan Chronicle.