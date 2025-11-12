Arshdeep Singh’s Rs 4.5 Crore Mercedes G63 AMG Steals the Spotlight

Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has added a new jewel to his collection — the powerful and luxurious Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, one of the most coveted SUVs on Indian roads, priced at around Rs 4.5 crore.

In photos shared on his Instagram, Arshdeep is seen posing proudly with his new G-Wagen at his home, joined by his parents, sister, and brother-in-law. The star pacer, dressed casually, is perched on the SUV’s bonnet, capturing a family moment that reflects both pride and accomplishment.

Inside Arshdeep’s Power-Packed Ride

The Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG is the pinnacle of the legendary G-Wagen lineup — a blend of rugged heritage and modern opulence. Under the hood lies a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, producing 577 bhp and 850 Nm of torque, allowing the 2.6-tonne SUV to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds.

Visually, it stays true to its roots with its boxy design, circular LED headlamps, 22-inch alloys, and rear-mounted spare wheel. Arshdeep’s version comes in a sleek Obsidian Black exterior paired with a red leather interior, exuding both power and elegance.

Arshdeep’s Love for Cars

Before owning the G63, Arshdeep made headlines for customizing his family’s Toyota Fortuner Type 1 with a Lexus-style body kit, featuring new LED headlights, redesigned bumpers, and a plush dual-tone beige and navy-blue interior.

Earlier this year, in May 2025, he also gifted his mother a Tata Curvv in a dual-tone Pure Grey finish, showcasing his passion for automobiles and his affection for his family.

More Than a Car: A Symbol of Success

For Arshdeep, the G63 AMG is more than a luxury purchase — it symbolizes his journey from a rising cricket star to a lifestyle icon. With this addition, he joins a select group of Indian celebrities and athletes who own the iconic G-Wagen.

Known for his lethal pace and composed demeanor, Arshdeep now mirrors that same blend of power and poise in his choice of wheels. His new acquisition cements his growing stature — both on and off the pitch.

The article is authored by Siftpreet kaur, an intern from St. Joseph Degree and PG College.