Four Player Of The Match In One World Cup Is Extraordinary : Aaron Finch

England beat New Zealand by four wickets in the final over of their Super 8 match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, thanks to significant cameos from Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed. Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Haier Match Centre Live’, JioStar experts Anil Kumble and Aaron Finch analysed the performances of both teams and Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Haier Match Centre Live’, JioStar expert Anil Kumble spoke about England’s run chase:

“It was a remarkable performance by England, especially on the surface we saw and considering the position they were in towards the end. It was never going to be easy. Throughout this match, we saw how difficult it was for any new batter to come in and score freely. To get 44 in the last three overs was exceptional. Rehan Ahmed played a fantastic cameo, and Will Jacks once again proved his value in the role assigned to him. He usually opens the batting, but the role given to him by the England team management has clearly worked; four Player of the Match awards speak for themselves. That partnership between Will and Rehan completely rocked New Zealand. At the 17th over, they probably felt they had done enough. But in those final overs, England simply snatched the game away.”

On the partnership between Will Jacks & Rehan Ahmed:

“It was absolutely perfect. Rehan Ahmed had just come into the game, took a wicket with a short ball, bowled a brilliant googly, and hadn’t put a foot wrong. Then to come in, take the bowler on from the first ball, hit his straps, and help win the game was outstanding. A 44-run unbeaten partnership in just 16 balls on a surface like that is something we didn’t see even in the Powerplay from either side. To produce that under pressure, when the ball was assisting the spinners, was exceptional. England will take tremendous confidence from this performance heading into the semi-final.”

On Pakistan’s road to the semi-finals:

“It can be done, but it won’t be easy. If Pakistan win the toss, chasing might be the better option. Batting first would mean posting a massive total and then bowling the opposition out for something like 65 or less, effectively doing the job twice. If chasing, the requirement becomes finishing the target within 13 overs or so, which is still challenging but perhaps slightly more realistic than dominating across 20 overs in both innings. We’ve seen the surfaces in Sri Lanka, Pallekele tends to be slightly better than Colombo, but it’s not like what we saw in Chennai. Both teams will have to assess conditions quickly. Sri Lanka will be playing for pride. Apart from their game against Australia, they haven’t quite clicked in this World Cup.”

Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Haier Match Centre Live’, JioStar expert Aaron Finch weighed in on Will Jacks’ performance:

“Will Jacks summed his innings beautifully. He understood that this was the phase to target. Rehan Ahmed’s innings in that partnership was extraordinary as well. No one had consistently cleared that long boundary throughout the tournament at this venue. But to recognise the moment, commit to it, and then middle the ball to clear that boundary, was exceptional batting. Will Jacks is more naturally an opener, but moving him to number seven has been a very smart decision from Brendon McCullum and Harry Brook. Batting at the top allows you to dictate terms. Batting lower down is completely different, you have to respond to the game situation instantly. He’s a beautiful player when the equation is clear, when you tell him exactly what’s required and let him go for it. And let’s not forget, his bowling has been exceptional as well. Four Player of the Match awards in one World Cup after changing roles is extraordinary.”