Andhra Premier League Season 3 Set to Kick Off

VISHAKHAPATNAM: The third season of the Andhra Premier League (APL), being conducted by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) with an aim to promote the local cricketers, will be held from June 30 to July 13. The APL, modelled on the lines of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will feature six teams and a total of 452 players, including several new cricketers selected through a screening process. At a media briefing here on Thursday, ACA secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy unveiled the plans for the upcoming Andhra Premier League (APL) season-3. He said that the ‘APL Rising Star’ initiative was designed to give opportunity to new cricketers with each franchise taking one or two players from the selected pool.

The move, he said, would boost the careers of the young cricketers and provide them with a valuable exposure. Additionally, the APL would be broadcast nationally by Star Sports, including a Telugu feed, with an estimated reach of 25-30 lakh viewers. The auction for the APL is currently underway, with 452 players participating.

The players are categorized into three groups - A, B, and C - based on their performance and experience. The auction is expected to conclude with each player receiving a minimum of Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 1 lakh, with some potentially earning more. The APL has also partnered with Sports Mechanic, a software provider that has an agreement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The software will provide detailed information about the players, including their past history, talent, and statistics, making it easier for franchises to make informed decisions during the auction. Gopinath Reddy emphasized the association's commitment to promote the local cricketers. He also highlighted the success of the Women's T20 competition and expressed the confidence that the APL would be just as successful. The APL would be a non-commercial venture, with the anti-corruption team from the BCCI monitoring all transactions, he added.









