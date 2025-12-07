Andhra Pradesh CM Congratulates Team India On Series Win Against South Africa

Amaravati : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has congratulated the Indian cricket team for clinching a 2-1 series victory over South Africa with a commanding nine-wicket win.

The chief minister lauded the players for their skill, determination and teamwork, noting that their exceptional performance brought pride and joy to cricket fans across the country.

"Heartiest congratulations to Team India on a spectacular 9-wicket victory and a well-deserved 2-1 series triumph! Special commendations to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for their brilliant contributions," said Naidu in a post on X late on Saturday.

He further noted that the match in Visakhapatnam was a memorable occasion, adding that the port city was honoured to host such a historic contest.