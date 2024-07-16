Amit Mishra Reveals Who Ended Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir Feud

New Delhi: Many expected sparks to fly when Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli met in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this season, but both embraced each other.



In IPL 2023, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, involved in a public altercation during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants match. Kohli and Gambhir were involved in a heated argument.



Both men left all their differences behind them. Former Indian cricketer Amit Mishra revealed how the feud ended.



In a video posted by KKR vibe on X, Amit Mishra said Gautam Gambhir ended the feud with Virat Kohli. "It was Gautam Gambhir who ended the feud with Virat Kohli by walking up to him and hugged him thereby showing his large heartedness. Although it should've been done by Kohli as he made the issue bigger and dragged it," he said.





Earlier during an event, Virat Kohli shared his thoughts on the incident with Gambhir, saying, “People are very disappointed with my behaviour. I hugged Naveen, and then the other day, Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir) came and hugged me. Your masala is over so you’re booing. We’re not kids anymore.”



Gautam Gambhir was appointed as the Team India Head coach and he will be joining the team for the Sri Lanka tour.