Ahmedabad Test: India Declares on 448- 5, Lead by 286 Runs

AHMEDABAD: India declared on their overnight total of 448-5 with a lead of 286 against the West Indies on day three of the first Test on Saturday.

The hosts -- in response to West Indies' 162 -- ended day two with three centuries including Ravindra Jadeja unbeaten on 104 at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

KL Rahul led the batting dominance with his 100 before Dhruv Jurel, who made 125, and Jadeja put on a marathon fifth-wicket stand of 206 to pile on the agony against the opposition bowlers.

Skipper Roston Chase claimed two wickets with his off spin.

Debutant left-arm spinner Khary Pierre claimed his first Test wicket when he had Jurel caught behind after the batsman's maiden century in the five-day format.

The West Indies have struggled in the absence of premier fast bowler Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph, both ruled out ahead of the series with injury.

India are strong favourites to win 2-0 against an opposition that is a pale shadow of the team that once ruled world cricket.



