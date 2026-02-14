Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gearing Up For Class 10 Board Exams

Samastipur: Batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who was among the three Indians named in the Team of the Tournament for the ICC Under-19 World Cup held recently now has to take a break from cricket and prepare for another major test- 10th Board Exams!

The 14-year-old Sooryavanshi, who scored a majestic 175 from 80 balls in the final against England and was subsequently crowned Player of the Tournament, is now gearing up for his Class 10 examinations in Bihar.

Neel Kishore, principal of Podar International School in Samastipur, confirmed the teenager’s participation and made it clear that there would be no special treatment."Cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will appear for the Class 10th board exams at our school. He has received his admit card. This is an academic pitch, not a cricket pitch. We will ensure students have no issues taking the exams. All the facilities, safety, and security will be the same for all. Exams will start on February 17, he stated.

Sooryavanshi now faces the academic challenge where he will swap his cricket whites for his school uniform and enter the silent exam halls to show his skills on the answer sheet. The CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026 will be conducted from February 17, 2026, to March 11, 2026.