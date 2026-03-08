Absolute Carnage: Fans Erupt as India Smashes 255 in T20 World Cup Final

Hyderabad: India’s batting lineup delivered a masterclass in the ICC T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, unleashing what fans are calling "absolute carnage." Leaving spectators and pundits in sheer awe, the Men in Blue posted a gargantuan total of 255, with boundary-hitting that looked almost effortless. To the roaring crowd, it seemed as though every delivery was destined to sail over the ropes.

The explosive start was fueled by Abhishek Sharma, who sent fans into a frenzy by smashing the fastest half-century in T20 World Cup history—reaching the milestone in a mind-boggling 18 deliveries.

Sanju Samson also delivered a sublime, highly praised performance, though it came with a tinge of heartbreak. Supporters collectively groaned as he fell just short of a hundred, marking a frustrating "hattrick" of missed centuries.

Backed by aggressive hitting from Ishan Kishan and a spectacular finishing cameo by Shivam Dube, the relentless onslaught prompted fans to joke that New Zealand was deeply regretting their decision to bowl first.

However, India's sheer dominance did spark a debate among cricket purists. Some observers critiqued the spectacle, arguing that the pitch and conditions didn't offer a fair, balanced contest between bat and ball.

Regardless of the pitch debate, the colossal target has set the stage for a thrilling second innings. Fans are now eagerly looking to the Indian bowling attack to defend the massive 255-run total and bring the World Cup trophy home.