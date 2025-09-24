Abhishek Sharma's Fifty Propels India to 168/6

Dubai: Opener Abhishek Sharma hammered a 37-ball 75 but the rest of the batters failed to produce a big score as India settled for a par 168 for six against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup Super 4s match here on Wednesday.

Abhishek shared a blistering opening-wicket stand of 77 runs in 6.2 overs with Shubman Gill (29) that gave India a strong start. But once Gill and Abhishek departed, Indian middle-order failed to sustain the momentum. Hardik Pandya (38 off 29 balls) made some cavalier blows at the business end to take the total past 150. Brief scores: India: 168/6; 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 77, Shubman Gill 29, Hardik Pandya 38) vs Bangladesh.



