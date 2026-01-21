Abhishek Sharma's 84 Takes India To 238 for 7 Against NZ in First T20I

Nagpur: Riding on a brutal 35-ball 84 from Abhishek Sharma, India posted a massive 238 for seven against New Zealand in the opening T20I of the five-match series here on Wednesday.Apart from Abhishek, Rinku Singh (44 not out off 20 balls), Suryakumar Yadav (32 off 22 balls), Hardik Pandya (25 off 16 balls) also chipped in with useful contributions after India were asked to take first strike.

For New Zealand, Jacob Duffy (2/27), Kyle Jamieson (2/54), Mitchell Santner (1/37) and Ish Sodhi (1/38) were among wickets. Brief Scores: India: 238 for 7 in in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 84, Rinku Singh 44 not out; Jacob Duffy 2/27)



