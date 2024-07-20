Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate Set to Join Indian Team as Assistant Coaches: Report

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Abhishek Nayar and former Dutch international Ryan ten Doeschate are set to join the Indian Team as coaching staff for India-Sri Lanka tour. However, the BCCI has not officially announced the coaching staff of newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir.



According to the Cricbuzz report, Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate have been appointed as assistant coaches. Meanwhile T Dilip, who was fielding coach under Rahul Dravid, was retained.As per the report, former South African pacer Morne Morkel remains a strong candidate for the bowling coach position. Cricbuzz confirmed that the BCCI had discussions with Morne Morkel for the bowling coach position. All three former cricketers have previously worked with Gambhir as coaching staff in the Indian Premier League (IPL).Dilip and Abhishek Nayar will travel with the team on Monday but it remains uncertain when ten Doeschate will join the team. Currently, ten Doeschate is in the US as part of the coaching staff for the LA Knight Riders in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC). Nayar and ten Doeschate had worked under Gambhir as coaching staff at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) previous season.The Indian team is scheduled to fly to Colombo at 1 pm on Monday. The BCCI is expected to formally introduce Gambhir as the new head coach before their departure. A media conference is planned for July 22 at a five-star hotel in Mumbai, with the newly appointed T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav in attendance, the report added.