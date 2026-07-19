Abhishek Nayar Backs Rohit, Praises Kohli Ahead of Lord's ODI Decider

England levelled the three-match ODI series 1-1 against India in Cardiff, setting the stage for a winner-takes-all decider at Lord's. Speaking on JioStar's ‘Game Plan’, JioStar expert Abhishek Nayar assessed Rohit Sharma's batting tempo, Virat Kohli's intent and Team India's possible team combination for the series decider.

Speaking on JioStar's ‘Game Plan’, JioStar expert Abhishek Nayar spoke about Rohit Sharma's strike rate and the importance of respecting the conditions:

"Conditions are the most important thing. You have to respect them and in the second ODI, the ball was seaming and stopping, so batters had to take time. Rohit Sharma had to take responsibility, especially with Shubman Gill getting out early. There was a moment during Sam Curran's over when Rohit felt pressure, but overall his tempo was fine. Joe Root scored at a strike rate of 65-67, which was the required rate on this pitch. Big shots were difficult because of the extra bounce from a good length. Openers need to provide stability and give the middle order time to score later. I'm not too worried about the strike rate of Rohit, but I am concerned that when he reaches a score of 26 or 27, he usually converts it into a fifty. He doesn't get out to off-spinners often, but he did in the last match. For me, it's more about mindset than skill. But he is batting well, so I'm not concerned."

On the battle between Rohit Sharma and Sam Curran:

"Rohit Sharma will 100 per cent have to come up with a plan to counter Sam Curran. In the first ODI, he stepped out and tried to attack him. In the last match, he played a maiden over against Curran, which is very unlike Rohit. So, you will see a tactical change. Maybe he will play deep in the crease or stand outside the off stump. In the last game, he was expecting the ball to come in, but it kept moving away. So, he will definitely have a strategy in place. I'm not sure if Sam Curran will trouble him with pace, seam, or swing. He will trouble him with consistency. The conditions are helping him a bit. But I think Lord's will probably be a better pitch with shorter boundaries, so Rohit may find it easier to score."

On Virat Kohli's fearless batting approach:

"One thing I have liked about him in this series and in the recent past is that he is playing without fear. This is not the Virat Kohli who just looks for singles. He is playing big shots too. We saw him play the slog sweep against Adil Rashid. There are some tactical things I have noticed which are very unique. Usually, you don't expose your stumps against a leg-spinner. But Virat was standing outside the leg stump, being very smart about how he wants to take on the bowlers. He is not just playing shots but also using the crease well. I think he is in a great space. Watching him bat, his body language shows a free-flowing, unapologetic batter. That is when you are most dangerous, when you have no fear and nothing left to prove. You can see that in Virat. How many times have you seen him step out and attack a fast bowler when the ball is seaming? Normally, he takes his time. But now, whether it is a wrist spinner or an off-spinner, if Virat Kohli is on song, he doesn't care who is bowling."

On India's possible team combinations for the next game:

"There will definitely be discussions about how to get Joe Root out. The team will look for a solution. It will depend on the conditions. Will they bring back Kuldeep Yadav? Or could KL Rahul return? Ishan Kishan will stay in the XI, but Prince Yadav might replace Shivam Dube. India could also go with a fourth specialist fast bowler, similar to what England did in the second ODI. England played four genuine pacers, and it worked well for them. So that is something India can consider. But the final decision will depend on the conditions."

On the Jasprit Bumrah vs Joe Root contest:

"Honestly, I don't see anything Jasprit Bumrah could do better. He has bowled in the right areas, hit the right lengths, and challenged Joe Root with his outswingers. But Root has been brilliant. In home conditions, you expect that from a player of his quality. He is batting with great thought against Bumrah, picking and choosing his battles. The chase of 234 didn't put Root under pressure. When you are chasing a modest total, you don't have to take risks against the best bowler. But if the target was 250, 300, or 350, Bumrah could have created more opportunities. So, Bumrah just needs to keep doing what he does best. If he can maintain a tight economy and keep the pressure on, the slope at Lord's might help him. That could bring the ball back in and target Root's pads. It should be interesting to watch. It was already intriguing to see Root stranded on 99 when he could have easily got a hundred. Still, five consecutive 50-plus scores is a great achievement for him."



