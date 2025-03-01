A Game-Changer in the Cricket World: Yograj’s Love for the Game Knows No Borders

In a bold and exclusive statement, former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh has expressed his willingness to coach the Pakistan national cricket team. Yograj Singh, known for his passionate and outspoken nature, shared his thoughts on the current state of Pakistani cricket and the role of former players in improving the team's performance.

Yograj Singh questioned the involvement of former Pakistani cricketers like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis in the development of the national team. Speajing exclusively, he said, "What sort of former Pak players like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and others are doing for their national team? Sitting in the air-conditioned commentary box and talking about their team? Why don't they come forward to coach the national side which is performing very poorly and is out of the ongoing Champions Trophy tournament.?"

He emphasized the contrast between former Indian cricketers and their contributions to the sport. "Look at our Indian players. My son, Yuvraj Singh, produced two international players, Shubman Gill and Abhisek Sharma, for the national team. I have coached several players. Rahul Dravid, Dilip Vengsarkar, and others are in the coaching profession."

Yograj Singh made it clear that his willingness to coach the Pakistan team is contingent upon approval from the Indian government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). "I can only go (to Pakistan and coach the side) if the Government and BCCI allows," he stated.

Despite his willingness to coach the Pakistan team, Yograj Singh's loyalty to his country remains unwavering. "However, for me, my country is more important than anything else in this world. World Cricket is my fraternity. Ditto my son Yuvi. Despite being diagnosed with cancer, he continued to play."

Yograj Singh's passionate words highlight his dedication to the sport and his desire to see improvement in cricket across borders. Whether or not he will be granted the opportunity to coach the Pakistan team remains to be seen, but his statement has certainly stirred conversations in the cricketing world.