A Double Honour for Diana Edulji

When the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced its decision to honour cricketing legends by naming stands and gates at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, it was a moment steeped in history and emotion. Among those celebrated were Ravi Shastri, Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, and Diana Edulji—the former India women’s team captain whose contributions to the game have long inspired generations.

The Level 1 stand below the press box will be named after Ravi Shastri, while three gates will be dedicated to late Dilip Sardesai, late Solkar, and Edulji. For Diana, gate number 5 on the railway bridge now bears her name—a tribute that carries a special resonance.

“It is a double honour for me,” Diana, speaking exclusively, said with heartfelt gratitude. “Naming the gate after me not only recognises my cricketing journey but also my contribution to Railway Sports.”

Her joy was deeply personal. Growing up in the railway colony, Diana first played cricket with a tennis ball, honing her skills in modest surroundings before rising to represent Railways and eventually the Indian national team. As a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, she became one of the most successful figures in women’s cricket, paving the way for future generations.

CS Naik, MCA’s executive secretary, explained the placements: “Gate number 5 on the railway bridge is named after Diana, while gate number 6 on the same bridge honours Eknath Solkar. The small gate number 3 on Marine Drive near Gymkhana is named after Dilip Sardesai. We had no other space to name after these legendary players. The Vinoo Mankad and Polly Umrigar gates will remain as they are.”

For Diana, the recognition was more than symbolic—it was a bridge between her humble beginnings and her celebrated career. The railway bridge that once echoed with the laughter of children playing tennis-ball cricket now carries her name, immortalising her journey from colony grounds to international arenas.

In that moment, Diana Edulji’s story came full circle: a cricketer shaped by the railways, honoured by the city, and remembered forever at Wankhede.