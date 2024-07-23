A big challenge awaits Hardik Pandya in Sri Lanka

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic have officially confirmed their separation. The pair issued a joint statement on Instagram, announcing their mutual decision to part ways. As he continues to represent the Indian cricket team on the Sri Lanka tour, it is to be seen how the emotional challenges off the field may significantly impact his performance in the upcoming T-20 international matches. Here's what the experts have to say : Jaini Nandu (Sports psychologist) : "Undoubtedly, personal separations are challenging. However, Hardik Pandya is a seasoned cricketer who has demonstrated his ability to compartmentalize his personal life from his professional career, as evidenced by his strong performance in the T20 World Cup. Focusing on the present and controlling what he can influence will be crucial for him to excel in the upcoming tournament". "It's essential for the team, coaching staff, and support personnel to recognize that he might be going through a difficult phase. Offering support and creating a safe space for him to express his emotions without judgment is paramount during this time". Professor Ajailiu Niumai (Sociologist) : “Hardik Pandya’s separation from his Australian wife has been in the news for sometime. He may be affected by the separation but I am sure he has been mentally prepared for this. Hence, he will play well in Sri Lanka”. Nivedita Rajan (Consultant Sports psychologist, Adjunct faculty, IIT ( Madras) & former National level basketball player) : Sportspersons endure and face many challenges , adversities both professionally and personally during their sports journey , which can range from periods of poor performances, non – selection, dropped from the squad, personal issues to name a few. • This amplifies the ability of sportspersons to cope and focus on the job at hand. • This amplifies the ability of sportspersons to cope and focus on the job at hand.

• Coping defined as constantly changing cognitive and behavioral efforts to manage specific external and internal demands that are appraised as taxing or exceeding the resources of the person.( Lazarus and Folkman (1984).

• Hardik Pandya showed this resilience and calm when he bowled the last over of the recently concluded ICC T20 world cup 2024 final. He carried the burden of the nation and its citizens on his shoulders.

• His separation from his wife is unfortunate , but the development of the same cannot be viewed as sudden. There would have been discord during the course of time but he would have chosen to announce it now.

• From a psychological point of view, sports itself is seen as a stress buster from pent -up emotions. It can be said that Hardik has the coping mechanism and style to endure this difficult period he is going through. Cricket will provide him an outlet to resonate with the situation and also try to come to terms.

• Many sports persons have been bereaved during tournaments andchampionships and they have held themselves together to play and serve the nation.

• Hardik would make efforts to set aside his personal tribulation and play for the country and try to excel in his cricket.

Dr. Sudha Kokate (Sociologist) : "Personal and professional life issues are dealt with separately. He did a great job during the World Cup series. Divorce has been mutual which means it is not sudden. The way out has been going on for a long time in their relationship. I'm sure he'll do great".