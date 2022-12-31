  
Rishabh Pant likely to be shifted to Delhi: DDCA Director monitoring his health

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 31, 2022, 12:24 pm IST
Updated Dec 31, 2022, 12:24 pm IST
Cricketer Rishabh Pant receives treatment at a hospital after his car met with an accident, in Roorkee, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)
  Cricketer Rishabh Pant receives treatment at a hospital after his car met with an accident, in Roorkee, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Delhi & District Cricket Association Director Shyam Sharma said a DDCA team will be at Max Hospital in Dehradun to monitor star Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's health, who met with a terrible accident a day back, and if needed the batter-wicketkeeper would be airlifted to Delhi for his plastic surgery.

Pant met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal on Friday.

Sharma said that Pant might be airlifted to the national capital for further surgery as he suffered multiple injuries in the car crash. The 25-year-old was alone in the car and suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg.

Talking to ANI, Sharma said: "A team of Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) is going to Max Hospital Dehradun to monitor his health, if required we'll shift him to Delhi and chances are high that we'll airlift him to Delhi for plastic surgery."

According to photographs from the site, the car was burnt badly and Pant was at the wheel when he met with the accident.

Haridwar SP (Rural) Swapan Kishore said on Friday that Pant was admitted to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

The cricketer narrowly escaped death after his high-end vehicle smashed into a road barrier and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. According to reports, he had dozed off on the wheel.

According to SK Singh the Superintendent of Police, Haridwar (Rural) "He was going to Roorkee to meet his relatives. The accident happened because he fell asleep at the wheel a kilometre ahead of Narsan towards Roorkee."

"Cricketer Rishabh Pant is under the observation of Orthopedics and plastic surgeons. His condition is stable. A detailed medical bulletin will be released once he's examined. Thereafter, we'll take the next steps," said Dr Ashish Yagnik, Max Hospital, Dehradun.
Pant was alone in the car when he met with the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

According to photographs from the site, the car was seen in a badly burnt condition.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has wished the cricketer a speedy recovery and said that the state will extend all possible support to him including the facility of an air ambulance if required.

"Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident near Roorkee today. He is being taken to Dehradun for further treatment. All the healthcare facilities will be taken care of. We pray for his speedy recovery," Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was in Kolkata on Friday told ANI.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India also issued a statement on Friday saying, "Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment, as per the BCCI statement shared with the media."

According to the statement, the BCCI is in constant with Pant's family while the medical team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating the southpaw.

The Board said it will see to it that Pant receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.

The wicket-keeper batsman has represented India in 33 Test matches, scoring 2,271 runs at an average of 43.67. He has five Test tons against his name, with his highest being 159 not out. Pant also has 119 catches and 14 stumpings against his name.

In ODIs, he has aggregated 865 runs to his name in 30 matches at an average of 34.60, with five half-centuries and a ton at a strike rate of 106.65. Behind the wickets, Pant has 26 catches and one stumping to his name in ODIs. In 66 T20Is, the wicket-keeper batter has scored 987 runs, with three half-centuries against his name at an average of 22.43 and a strike rate of 126.37.

