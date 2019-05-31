ICC World Cup 2019: WI vs PAK; Gayle propels West Indies to an easy win

Nottingham: Chris Gayle backed up a short-bowling barrage by his pacemen by smashing a 34-ball 50 to lead West Indies to a seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup on Friday.

Underlining its status as a dangerous outsider for the title, West Indies skittled out Pakistan for 105 in 21.4 overs - the team's second-lowest total in the history of the tournament.

Gayle then played a starring role in the run chase, plundering the only half-century of the match as the West Indies reached its target in 13.5 overs. It finished on 108-3.

The 39-year-old Gayle, playing in his final World Cup, walked off gingerly after sustaining an injury during his innings in a potential concern for the Windies on just the second day of the World Cup.

Pakistan slumped to an 11th straight loss in ODIs.