Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Sports Cricket 31 May 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: ...
Sports, Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: WI vs PAK; Gayle propels West Indies to an easy win

AP
Published May 31, 2019, 6:42 pm IST
Updated May 31, 2019, 6:46 pm IST
Underlining its status as a dangerous outsider for the title, West Indies skittled out Pakistan for 105 in 21.4 overs.
Pakistan slumped to an 11th straight loss in ODIs. (Photo: West Indies Cricket/Twitter)
 Pakistan slumped to an 11th straight loss in ODIs. (Photo: West Indies Cricket/Twitter)

Nottingham: Chris Gayle backed up a short-bowling barrage by his pacemen by smashing a 34-ball 50 to lead West Indies to a seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup on Friday.

Underlining its status as a dangerous outsider for the title, West Indies skittled out Pakistan for 105 in 21.4 overs - the team's second-lowest total in the history of the tournament.

 

Gayle then played a starring role in the run chase, plundering the only half-century of the match as the West Indies reached its target in 13.5 overs. It finished on 108-3.

The 39-year-old Gayle, playing in his final World Cup, walked off gingerly after sustaining an injury during his innings in a potential concern for the Windies on just the second day of the World Cup.

Pakistan slumped to an 11th straight loss in ODIs.

...
Tags: 2019 icc cricket world cup, pakistan cricket team, west indies cricket team, west indies vs pakistan, chris gayle, jason holder, andre russell, oshane thomas
Location: United Kingdom, England, Nottingham


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

If Sri Lanka wants to reach the finals, the duo of Matthews and Malinga must fire. (Photo: cricket world cup official website)

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka; DC's Dream11 Prediction

One advantage that Pakistan team has over other teams is that it has already got acquainted with the English conditions. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter)

ICC World Cup 2019: WI vs PAK: West Indies thrash Pakistan by seven wickets

Australia will open its World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on June 1 at Bristol County Ground. (Photo: AFP)

Australia coach urges crowd not to boo Smith and Warner

Ngidi, who was hit for 27 runs in his first four overs, said initially he was bothered by the thought of preventing England from scoring 350. (Photo: AFP)

'South Africa content with bowling effort against England', says Lungi Ngidi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka; DC's Dream11 Prediction

If Sri Lanka wants to reach the finals, the duo of Matthews and Malinga must fire. (Photo: cricket world cup official website)
 

Hot Malaika Arora splashing out oomph in this bikini picture; check out

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New term, new DP: PM Modi changes profile, cover picture on social media

The Twitter and Facebook handles of Modi were updated with new display pictures (DP), minutes before PM began to take oath. (Photo: Twitter)
 

6 years of YJHD: Deepika Padukone’s ‘Naina’ stays alive and popular

Deepika Padukone's look from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
 

Modi sarkar 2.0: Themes that dominated PM's swearing-in ceremony

In a sartorial sense too, kurta-pyjama was the dominating theme as most of the MPs turned up in kurta-pyjama, colourful waistcoat or their traditional dresses, while a few chose to wear shirts and trousers. (Photo: AFP)
 

Abu Dhabi tower lights up in celebration of PM Modi swearing-in

Suri said that India-UAE relations witnessed a real transformation since Prime Minister Modi's visit to the UAE in August 2015. (Photo:ANITwitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka; DC's Dream11 Prediction

If Sri Lanka wants to reach the finals, the duo of Matthews and Malinga must fire. (Photo: cricket world cup official website)

ICC World Cup 2019: WI vs PAK: West Indies thrash Pakistan by seven wickets

One advantage that Pakistan team has over other teams is that it has already got acquainted with the English conditions. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter)

Australia coach urges crowd not to boo Smith and Warner

Australia will open its World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on June 1 at Bristol County Ground. (Photo: AFP)

'South Africa content with bowling effort against England', says Lungi Ngidi

Ngidi, who was hit for 27 runs in his first four overs, said initially he was bothered by the thought of preventing England from scoring 350. (Photo: AFP)

Kevin Pietersen names favourites, dark horses and unpredictables for World Cup 2019

West Indies will open their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on May 31. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham