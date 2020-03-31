Lord's opens its parking lot for NHS staff battling Covid19 pandemic

London: Custodian of cricket laws, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), has decided to provide parking and storage spaces available at the iconic Lord's cricket ground to the National Health Services (NHS) staff battling the Covid19 pandemic.

In the UK, close to 23,000 people, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles, have been infected and over 1,400 deaths reported.

"The close proximity of a number of hospitals to Lord's gives the Club the opportunity to assist medical staff so they can concentrate on their ongoing battle against the virus," the MCC said in media release.

The club has provided 75 car parking spaces for NHS staff at the nearby Wellington Hospital, University College Hospital, and the Hospital of St John and St Elizabeth.

In addition, the custodians of cricket laws are also providing food to a city-based charity.

"MCC has provided food to City Harvest London, who help put fresh surplus food to good use in a sustainable way, redistributing to organisations that feed the hungry," the statement said.

"We are continuing to work closely with our local community, hospitals and organisations to offer support as best we can during this period."